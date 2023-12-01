Manitoba government marks World Aids Day with funding, initiatives

With the nation marking another World Aids Day, the government of Manitoba announced it would fund and support initiatives to combat HIV and other sexually-transmitted infections.

More than $527,000 is set to go to the Manitoba HIV program, while over $271,000 would go to the creation of a mobile care service run by the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre. The move was announced by the province’s health minister Uzoma Asagwara on Dec. 1.

In a press release on Friday, the minister noted that access to quality HIV and AIDs prevention and care is a priority for the public health care system.

“We are committed to partnering with trusted community organizations with expertise in this area and strong connections at the community-level to support those who may need access most,” said the minister in the release.

They further stated that the mobile care service would be Indigenous-led, acting as a critical means to “improving access to HIV treatment and helping prevent (sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections) transmissions.”

At the press conference, Asagwara said it is important to break down the barriers people face for quality care. The minister noted that Manitoba, as a province, has “some of the highest rates of sexually transmitted and blood borne diseases in the country.”

The funding is expected to develop infrastructure needed for the Program to Access Treatment for HIV and Support, or PATHS. The province’s press release states that the program aims to create interdisciplinary teams that would expand from Winnipeg into other areas like Brandon and Thompson, with the goal of providing outreach services and supporting those with HIV, but without any way to get the care they need.

The goal is to provide wraparound care, reads the release, whilst providing Indigenous-led and culturally safe services. The service would be provided to individuals who are unhoused or are living in “precarious” situations.

Manitoba HIV Program lead Kimberly Templeton stated in the release that the government’s investment is encouraging.

“Without an immediate, and an ongoing investment in HIV prevention, testing and treatment programs, the infrastructure of the Manitoba HIV Program will be compromised during this crisis — making it even more difficult for Manitobans impacted by HIV to connect to the treatment and care they need and deserve,” said Templeton.

The province has stated that additional work, aside from funding and the creation of initiatives, is underway. These include:

Expansion of HIV medication coverage for those not included a provincial or federal drug program.

Support for ongoing work at the Ka Ni Kanichihk’s Mino Pimatisiwan Sexual Wellness Lodge.

Hiring of dedicated staff across the province supporting a public health follow up of cases.

Research Manitoba also set up a postdoctoral fellowship in HIV-AIDS research, named after Dr. John Richard (Dick) Middleton Smith. The fellowship is focused on areas such as disease transmission dynamics, prevention strategies, treatment interventions, community engagement, and health-care disparities.

Applications for the fellowship open in February next year.