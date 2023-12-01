‘Everybody’s struggling’: Okanagan Salvation Army Christmas campaign has significant jump in demand

As has been the custom for more than a century in the Okanagan, the Salvation Army has been on hand to provide a sense of stability during times of need.

During the holidays, the steady ring of bells herald the organization’s collection of revenue to carry out its social mission, and helps it address the needs in the community.

For many more than usual, however, that need has grown.

“Everybody’s struggling. Everybody. The economy is hard on everybody,” Darryn Titterington, community ministries coordinator in Kelowna, said as he toured through the room full where families in need will be able to get presents later this month.

“We just want to make a better Christmas for everybody out there. We know that things are tight for everybody. So any donation big or small, everyone counts, everyone matters.”

Since Nov. 13 the organization has been collecting for the yearly event that allows families in need get their holiday supplies and presents.

“We’re over 1,065 applications for this already. Last year we served 575 families,” he said. “We were over that amount two weeks into when we opened the application process… so you can see how the economy is affecting everybody tremendously.”

Davina Gilbert is the Christmas toy room co-ordinator for the Salvation Army, said it’s important to know that there’s no shame in needing help.

“Our process is, first and foremost, to put the dignity back in needing help,” she said. “It’s really hard to ask for help, as parents, and a lot of our parents I would have to say bordering on the majority are what we would consider like the working poor.”

They’re employed in blue-collar, entry-level jobs, she said, and with the economy as it is, they need to pay their rent and bills first.

“The idea is that they can come in, choose toys, games. They choose clothes … nobody knows what your kids need more than you do, right?” she said.

Watching their clients have what they call a shopping experience without the stress of financial hardship is something that is nearly indescribable.

“There’s a lot of tears,” she said, adding that the relief is palpable.

Kelowna’s program is heavily relied upon, so it’s not surprising that nearby in West Kelowna the need is similar.

“Our numbers have already exceeded our total numbers from last year and (people) are still registering,” Jenn Henderson, from the West Kelowna Salvation Army said. “We’re finding that (we’re getting) a lot of folks who were affected by the fires, a lot of people who are new to our community, folks who are for example, in the new Kelowna Women’s shelter, all of these groups of folks are new to us.

“Plus, also, it’s harder to make ends meet. It’s harder to even provide food for your family or clothing for your family and this would be the thing that could just put someone right over the edge.”

With that need stated, Henderson said she’d like to encourage the community to participate in any way they can.

“Whether it’s dropping by a toy, or maybe putting some money in the Kettle, or if you don’t have the finances, but you can get two hours of time on the Kettles, that would be the equivalent of helping one child have magical Christmas,” she said.

The Sally Ann thrift store on Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna is open from 10 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and people can drop off a toy at the facility.

In Kelowna, people can drop off at the church at Sutherland Avenue.