Crime

Ibrahim Ali trial: Dead teen not ‘innocent,’ defence tells jury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Crown begins final submissions at Ibrahim Ali trial'
Crown begins final submissions at Ibrahim Ali trial
After countless delays and postponements, the trial of the man accused of killing a Burnaby teen in 2017 is nearing its end, with the final submissions from the crown and the defence. Rumina Daya reports.
Ibrahim Ali’s lawyer says the young teen girl he’s accused of murdering in a British Columbia park wasn’t the “innocent” depicted in a “rose-coloured” portrayal by the Crown at trial.

Kevin McCullough told the B.C. Supreme Court jury in his closing arguments that the version of the girl’s lifestyle presented by the Crown is “at best, a partial picture” or “at worst, a lie.”

He says the Crown’s case rests on the belief it would have been out of character for the teen to have sex with Ali.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments in Ibrahim Ali murder trial'
Closing arguments in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The body of the girl, who can’t be named because of a publication ban, was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in July 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

McCullough says the only evidence they have against Ali is his semen, found inside the girl’s body, and the Crown has come up with a “crazy theory” where no one saw or heard anything connecting Ali to the murder.

Crown attorney Daniel Porte finished closing arguments yesterday saying it had been proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ali dragged the girl into a wooded area of the park, sexually assaulted her, then killed her.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

