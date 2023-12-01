Calgary police release sketch of man found deceased in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are releasing a composite sketch of a man who was found dead in 2022 in the hopes of identifying the man.

In August 2022, the man’s body was found in a tent near 32 Avenue and Burroughs Manor Northeast. An autopsy deemed the death was non-criminal in nature.

“Despite numerous attempts to identify the man by the Medical Examiner’s office and police, his identity remains unconfirmed and his next of kin remain outstanding,” police said.

The man is described as being in his 40s, around 135 pounds and 5-foot-6, with long white and grey hair, and a goatee.

Investigators also located a laptop and paperwork in the tent that related to betting on horse races, and said he had a potential alias, Thanh Nguyen.

“By releasing this sketch, we hope someone out there will be able to provide us his name, so that we can bring answers to his family who are out there not knowing what has happened to him,” said Staff Sgt. Brad Moore of the CPS missing persons team.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.