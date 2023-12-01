8 SkyTrain stations named, located for new Surrey Langley expansion

The new Surrey Langley SkyTrain stations have been named for the massive expansion project.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure released the names for the eight new stations and their locations. They are:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street and Fraser Highway)

152 Street Station (152 Street and Fraser Highway)

Fleetwood Station (160 Street and Fraser Highway)

Bakerview-166 Street Station (166 Street and Fraser Highway)

Hillcrest-184 Street Station (184 Street and Fraser Highway)

Clayton Station (190 Street and Fraser Highway)

Willowbrook Station (196 Street and Fraser Highway)

Langley City Centre Station (203 Street and Fraser Highway)

“(Friday’s) announcement provides an important update to the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project bringing us one step closer to the official start of construction and signalling a better connected and more affordable future for Metro Vancouverites, particularly those of us living south of the Fraser,” John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, said on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

“Investments in public transit infrastructure help Canadians get where they need to go safely and efficiently, take cars off roads, and support housing development. We are proud to celebrate Canada’s contribution of up to $1.3 billion alongside our partners with whom we will continue to collaborate on funding projects that will improve the livability in our region and ensure a lower emission future for our country.”

The expansion will be a 16-kilometre extension of the existing Expo Line and will run from King George Station to Langley City Centre, which is the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

Once it is completed, the province said it will take commuters about an hour to travel from Langley City to downtown Vancouver.

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain is going to transform the way people live, work and travel both south of the Fraser and around the region,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure.

The chair of TransLinks’ Mayors’ Council, Brad West, who is also Port Coquitlam’s mayor, said more than 50,000 new residents are expected to move into Metro Vancouver every year moving forward and that the investments into transit are needed for the region.

The $4-billion project is split into three separate contracts: the guideway, the stations, and the systems and trackwork. The province is expected to announce the awarded contracts in early 2024.

Advance work has been underway since 2020, according to B.C., including the now-complete widening of Fraser Highway between 140 and 148 streets, as well as utility relocations.

The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line is projected to start service by late 2028.

