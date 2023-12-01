Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener council will begin process of replacing Aislinn Clancy in January: mayor

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 12:36 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kitchener Coun. Aislinn Clancy’s victory in Thursday night’s byelection will fill a hole at the provincial legislature but will also lead to a vacancy on city council.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic issued a statement congratulating the Green Party MPP-elect while also explaining some of the logistics it will take to replace her.

“On behalf of City Council, I want to congratulate MPP-elect Aislinn Clancy on her successful campaign in yesterday’s provincial by-election in Kitchener Centre,” Vrbanovic wrote. “Since being first elected in October 2022 as a City Councillor, it has been a privilege serving with Aislinn for the past year on City Council.”

The mayor went on to explain that once the results of Clancy’s victory are published in the in the Ontario Gazette (or sooner), the Ward 10 councillor will be required to resign from Kitchener council.

Trending Now

“The vacant seat can be filled in several ways, including through a by-election or by appointment,” Vrbanovic stated. “The City Clerk will bring a report to Council at our next meeting following any resignation to declare the office vacant and Council will discuss next steps in January 2024.”

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices