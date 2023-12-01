Kitchener council will begin process of replacing Aislinn Clancy in January: mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Coun. Aislinn Clancy’s victory in Thursday night’s byelection will fill a hole at the provincial legislature but will also lead to a vacancy on city council.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic issued a statement congratulating the Green Party MPP-elect while also explaining some of the logistics it will take to replace her.

“On behalf of City Council, I want to congratulate MPP-elect Aislinn Clancy on her successful campaign in yesterday’s provincial by-election in Kitchener Centre,” Vrbanovic wrote. “Since being first elected in October 2022 as a City Councillor, it has been a privilege serving with Aislinn for the past year on City Council.”

The mayor went on to explain that once the results of Clancy’s victory are published in the in the Ontario Gazette (or sooner), the Ward 10 councillor will be required to resign from Kitchener council.

“The vacant seat can be filled in several ways, including through a by-election or by appointment,” Vrbanovic stated. “The City Clerk will bring a report to Council at our next meeting following any resignation to declare the office vacant and Council will discuss next steps in January 2024.”