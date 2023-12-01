Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Montembeault to 3-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'Call of the Wilde!'
Call of the Wilde!
After an encouraging 3-2-0 road trip, the Habs were defeated by the Florida Panthers. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Global’s Laura Casella with the highlights.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a three-year contract extension with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Friday.

The contract, which runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, has an annual average value of US$3.15 million

The 27-year-old Montembeault, of Becancour, Que, has appeared in 10 games this season, boasting a record of 5-3-1 with a goals-against average of 2.73 and a .910 save percentage.

Selected in the third round (77th overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 draft, Montembeault has played 113 NHL games, with both the Canadiens and the Panthers.

Trending Now

He is currently in his third season with the Canadiens and his fifth in the NHL.

In May, Montembeault backstopped Canada to the gold medal at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, finishing the tournament with five wins, a goals-against average of 1.42, and a save percentage of .939 in seven games.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices