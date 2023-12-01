Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The Kidney Foundation’s 50/50 draw, Saskatoon budget talks extend into a fourth day, and marking World AIDS Day.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Cash 4 the Holidays back from the Kidney Foundation

The Kidney Foundation of Canada wants to give away cash for the holidays, while giving people a chance to support the organization.

Joyce Van Deurzen, executive director of the Kidney Foundation, has details on the Cash 4 the Holidays 50/50 draw and how it supports their programs.

Saskatoon budget deliberations enter fourth day

Three days weren’t enough, so a fourth day of budget talks will take place in Saskatoon.

Some city councillors are expressing frustration with the pace at which the budget talks have been moving along.

Mayor Charlie Clark speaks to the pace of the budget deliberations and where council has made cuts so far to close the budget shortfall.

Marking World AIDS Day in Saskatoon

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS has set a global goal to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030.

Cheryl Barton and elder Lorraine Alma Stewart from the PLWA Network talk about the efforts in Saskatchewan to support that goal on World AIDS Day.

They also discuss the challenges to reach that goal in the province and a candlelight vigil being held to mark World AIDS Day.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 1

