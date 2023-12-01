When should you send your holiday package? Canada Post releases dates

Send this page to someone via email

With the holiday season fast approaching, Canada Post is suggesting Canadians send their mail sooner rather than later with some recommended dates.

The national mailing company has released guidelines on its website for when Canadians should send their holiday cards and packages to avoid any delays during the busy season.

Regular parcels should be sent by Dec. 8 to 18 within the national zone, between Dec. 14 and 19 for the regional zone and by Dec. 19 to a local address.

If you’re sending an expedited parcel, the recommended dates are Dec. 12 to 19 for the national zone, Dec. 18 to 20 for the regional zone and Dec. 20 for the local zone.

Priority and Xpresspost packages within Canada can be mailed a bit later – by Dec. 20 for the national zone and Dec. 21 for the local and regional zones.

If you’re planning to send a parcel outside of the country, Canada Post has listed some popular international destinations and specific dates for each of them.

For the United States, a small or tracked packet ideally should be sent by Dec. 12, an expedited parcel by Dec. 13 and an Xpresspost by Dec. 15.

For the United Kingdom, Canada Post suggests sending a small or tracked packet by Dec. 11 and an Xpresspost by Dec. 14.

To prepare for the busy holiday season, Canada Post says it is adding more staff, vehicles, aircraft and equipment.

Lisa Liu, a Canada Post spokesperson, told Global News last month that the company is also expanding weekend delivery, extending hours in some post offices and adding pickup and drop-off locations.

Moreover, a new parcel processing capacity has been added in Toronto, which will impact Canadians and businesses across the country as most of Canada’s parcels originate in the Greater Toronto Area, Liu said in an emailed statement.

Regular mail within Canada can take two to four business days, but weather and mail volume can affect delivery, Canada Post says on its website.

Bad weather hampered deliveries last year as a major winter storm slammed across the country ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Canada Post had to suspend or delay its delivery services in many regions because of the difficult weather conditions.