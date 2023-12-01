1 arrested after shots fired, standoff in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man was taken into custody “without incident” Friday morning following an overnight standoff with an armed person in Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont.

A police spokesperson says a male was barricaded in a structure and shooting at officers near Sixth Line between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarora Road in Ohsweken.

The incident began late Thursday and closed roadways in the area overnight and into Friday morning, remaining closed as of 9:30 a.m.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said a hold and secure for the immediate neighbourhood was lifted just before 9;30 a.m. but residents are urged not to travel to the area.

There were no injuries and charges have not yet been laid, according to Six Nations Police.

More to come.

