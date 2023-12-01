Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested after shots fired, standoff in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 10:05 am
OPP asked residents in an Ohsweken, Ont., location to shelter in place after an individual barricaded themselves inside a building with a firearm. View image in full screen
OPP asked residents in an Ohsweken, Ont., location to shelter in place after an individual barricaded themselves inside a building with a firearm. Tammy Hoy / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man was taken into custody “without incident” Friday morning following an overnight standoff with an armed person in Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont.

A police spokesperson says a male was barricaded in a structure and shooting at officers near Sixth Line between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarora Road in Ohsweken.

The incident began late Thursday and closed roadways in the area overnight and into Friday morning, remaining closed as of 9:30 a.m.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said a hold and secure for the immediate neighbourhood was lifted just before 9;30 a.m. but residents are urged not to travel to the area.

There were no injuries and charges have not yet been laid, according to Six Nations Police.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices