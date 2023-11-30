Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More than 2,000 people in B.C. have died from toxic drugs for the 3rd year in a row

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2023 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government expands legal action against opioid companies'
B.C. government expands legal action against opioid companies
The B.C. government is taking another step in its precedent-setting legal fight against opioid manufacturers and distributors. As Richard Zussman reports, it is presenting arguments in B.C. Supreme Court to certify a class-action lawsuit to recover healthcare costs tied to the opioid crisis.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s coroner says the toxic and unregulated drug supply has claimed more than 2,000 lives in the province in the first 10 months of this year.

A statement from the coroners’ service says in October alone 189 people died from overdoses, which is more than six deaths a day.

It is also the 37th consecutive month where at least 150 people died from illicit overdoses.

Click to play video: 'New response teams launched in B.C. to support youth in crisis'
New response teams launched in B.C. to support youth in crisis

The service says more than 13,300 people have died because of poisoned drugs since the crisis was declared in April 2016.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions, says in a statement that they recognize the depth of grief the figures represent, and her government continues to work urgently to provide access to effective care.

The corner says males make up more than three-quarters of the 2023 death toll, about seven of every 10 people who died this year were between 30 and 59 years old and overdose is the leading cause of death in B.C. for those aged 10 to 59.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices