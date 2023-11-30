Traffics stops in Dauphin, Man. lead to arrests for weapons and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

A series of three traffic stops in Dauphin, Man. involved the arrests of five people.

Nov. 17 in the evening, RCMP said it had the first traffic stop on 9th Avenue southeast, in which both the driver and passenger had priors.

Officers said the vehicle was searched, uncovering weapons, 90 grams of cocaine, some meth, prescription drugs, ammunition and cash which were seized.

A 26 and 55-year-old face several charges and await a court date in January in Dauphin.

The second traffic stop was made Tuesday in the early morning, Mounties said, on 1st Avenue southeast.

One officer said when he approached the vehicle, he could see drug paraphernalia in the open, and all five adults in the vehicle were arrested while the vehicle was searched.

RCMP said weapons, cash, prescription drugs and a little bit of meth and cocaine were found and seized.

Later, police said one of the suspects looked like she had something in her mouth. After demanding she spit it out, officers discovered there was two small bags of cocaine.

The woman and a 42-year-old man face four charges each. The man remains behind bars while the woman was released on a release order.

The other three who were travelling with them were released and face no charges.

Early in the morning the next day, RCMP said a third traffic stop resulted in an 18-year-old driver–who had been suspended from driving–getting arrested.

When Mounties searched the car, authorities said a loaded firearm, weapons, cash and 62 grams of cocaine were seized.

The young man faces over 10 charges, and was taken into custody.