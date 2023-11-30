Menu

Canada

Collapse at Coquitlam construction site leaves gaping hole in shoring wall

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 7:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Collapse at Coquitlam construction site leaves gaping hole in shoring wall'
Collapse at Coquitlam construction site leaves gaping hole in shoring wall
An investigation is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C. excavation site left a gaping hole in its shoring wall on Thurs. Nov. 30, 2023. According to the developer, Amacon, no one was injured in the incident caught on camera and shared on social media
The Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia is monitoring a collapse at a Coquitlam construction site that left a gaping hole in its shoring wall on Thursday.

Video posted to social media shows a crack growing in a shoring retention wall at the excavation site near Foster Avenue and North Road. Soil begins to pour out of holes at the centre of the crack, just above a row of anchor plates.

Within a minute, a massive section gives way to tonnes of soil, forming a gaping hole. As dirt piles up at the base of the site, the anchors can be seen sticking out.

“Everybody off!” the video-taker shouts, instructing others to leave the fenced-off site.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Vancouver construction collapse sends 3 to hospital'
Downtown Vancouver construction collapse sends 3 to hospital

In an emailed statement, developer Amacon said no one was hurt in the failure, whose cause is now under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“All work on site had attained the required permits, and thoroughly vetted and monitored by the geotechnical and engineering consultants,” wrote vice-president of executive operations Stepan Vdovine.

“WorkSafe has been on site and has expressed no concern regarding site safety. In addition, no immediate infrastructure damage is apparent.”

Vdovine said Amacon is working with the City of Coquitlam and other relevant authorities to remediate the site — work that will continue around the clock. The 500-block of Foster Street will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians until safety approvals are obtained, he added.

“We sincerely apologize to local residents for any inconvenience as we work diligently to secure the site.”

Click to play video: 'Emergency crews on scene after scaffolding collapse in downtown Vancouver'
Emergency crews on scene after scaffolding collapse in downtown Vancouver

In its own emailed statement, WorkSafe BC confirmed it’s aware of the failure and is on-site, monitoring the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

It had no further information to share on Thursday afternoon, it said.

The development at 500 Foster Avenue was meant to be a tower more than 40 storeys high, containing units between one bedroom and four bedrooms in size.

