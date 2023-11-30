CPKC Holiday Train makes festive stop in Brighton

The CPKC Holiday Train is making its way across North American for its annual holiday ride. This is the 25th year for the voyage, where the train, decked out in Christmas lights, journeys across Canada and the United States raising money and awareness for food insecurity.

“In that time, we have been able to raise more than 22.5 million dollars for food banks across North America,” said CP spokesperson Terry Cunha. “With 191 stops, we are supporting 191 communities during the five weeks of shows,” he said.

One of those communities is Brighton, Ont. Donations at that stop went to Brighton Fare Share Food Bank. Volunteer Emily Rowley said they’ve noticed and increase in need this year.

“We have noticed that this last year, and especially these last few months, that we have seen a significant crank up in our need,” she said.

“This is a wonderful event. It is our only big fundraiser that our food bank does here. We get a significant cheque from CP and of course we have a lot of community members come out today and our half-ton truck will be full of food here to get us through the winter season,” adding CP made a $5000 donation to the food bank at the stop.

Mayor of Brighton Brian Ostrander said the event shows the power of a small town.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “We know the need is greater this year so it’s nice to see the community come out, we are seeing a lot of donations in cash and in food and it’s great to see the kids out as well listening to the band.”

The band at the Brighton stop was Canadian alt-rock group, Anyway Gang, one of ten performers that take the custom train stage along the journey.

And while the stop in Brighton was during the day, Cunha said, when the sun goes down and the lights come on there is even more magic in the air.

“The word people have been using is magical,” he said. “It’s a really great opportunity for us team up with local food banks across the continent to help raise awareness but more importantly help raise donation levels to help those in need this holiday season.”

The train will continue its journey across the country, eventually wrapping up the Canadian leg of the holiday run in Alberta.

A full schedule and map can be found on the CPKC website.