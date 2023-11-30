Menu

Features

Calgary-area quilters give ‘a big hug’ to women at emergency shelter

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 6:19 pm
Calgary-area seniors hope the quilts they donate provide 'a hand up and a big hug' for families at women's emergency shelter. View image in full screen
Calgary-area seniors hope the quilts they donate provide 'a hand up and a big hug' for families at women's emergency shelter. Gil Tucker/Global News
Some seniors in the Calgary area are inviting people to join them in helping families going through a tough time this holiday season.

The seniors make up a talented team bringing some much-needed Christmas comfort.

They’re quilters who meet weekly at the Prince of Peace seniors complex just east of Calgary city limits.

“It’s about being creative, putting stuff together like a jigsaw puzzle,” quilter Wendy Tardiff said.

Tardiff and the other seniors are donating several quilts to the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society (CWCS), which operates an emergency shelter for women and their children.

“A lot of times when they come in they have the shirts on their backs and that’s it,” CWCS president Morgan Matheson said. “The quilts surround them with comfort and support. It means so much to them.”

Click to play video: '‘Unprecedented’ 45% turnover rate in Alberta domestic violence sector: ACWS'
‘Unprecedented’ 45% turnover rate in Alberta domestic violence sector: ACWS

The quilters are also inviting others to help support the families at the shelter by attending a Christmas market they’re holding Dec. 2 and 3.

Proceeds from sales of items the women have made, such as quilts, tea cozies and placemats, will go toward buying materials to make more quilts for the shelter.

“I really like making the children’s quilts,” quilter Diana Kerr said. “We want sweet things for the little ones.”

The Christmas market happens on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Manor and Community Centre.

“I can’t thank you enough for this,” said Morgan Matheson with the Chestermere Emergency Women’s Shelter. ”This really and truly touches our hearts.”

It means just as much to the quilters.

“It’s just a good time to give people a hand up and a big hug,” Kerr said. “This is the way to do it.”

Click to play video: 'Lineups grow in anticipation of new women-only shelter in downtown Calgary'
Lineups grow in anticipation of new women-only shelter in downtown Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

