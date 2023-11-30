Calgary police mark impaired driving prevention month: ‘Have a plan before you head out’

With some Calgarians planning another holiday season full of festivities, Calgary police are warning drivers to not get behind the wheel while under the influence.

“Make sure that you plan in advance before you start the celebrations for a safe way home,” S/Sgt. Rob Patterson said on Thursday.

December marks impaired driving prevention month.

“Unfortunately we’re not seeing impaired driving going away. In fact, we’re seeing increasing numbers for impaired drivers in the city of Calgary and we would very much like to see that be (zero),” Patterson said.

He said impaired driving charges have very quickly surpassed 2,300 a year in recent years, and expects more than that this year.

Patterson said there are a wide variety of options available to drivers who have consumed any amount of alcohol to either get home safely, including taking transit, using taxi or rideshare services, having a designated driver or using a service that will drive the person and their car for them. Staying the night is another option.

“You need to have a plan before you head out that night.”

The Calgary Police Service, along with the RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs, CPKC Police Service and Tosguna, the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, will be out conducting formal and impromptu checkstops throughout the month.

The staff sergeant asked for patience from drivers who take part in the checkstops, and noted that police have the authority to ask anyone to undergo mandatory alcohol screening.

“Police do not have to suspect that you have consumed alcohol,” Patterson said. “Police have the authority to then demand a sample of your breath to determine whether or not you’re sober, whether they believe you are sober or not.

“That’s some authority that was granted us by federal legislation within the last few years. We’re checking everybody that’s going through regardless, just to make sure that we don’t miss any possible impaired drivers while we’re doing that checkstop.”

Patterson said Calgarians can help keep city streets safe during the holidays by reporting impaired driving, a crime in progress.

“If you see somebody that you feel is impaired driving based on their pattern, based on the fact that you saw somebody that you thought was clearly impaired getting into a vehicle, please call 911 immediately,” he said. “That is a crime in progress and is a significant threat to other drivers on the street, especially pedestrians.”

CPS also asked that checkstop locations are not shared on social media.

“If you’re driving sober, I would hope that you want us to find the people that are driving impaired on the road, so please don’t share those on social media.”