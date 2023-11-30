Menu

Crime

Calgary police look to identify suspect involved in assault downtown last month

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 4:48 pm
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in downtown Calgary last month.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in downtown Calgary last month. Calgary Police
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in downtown Calgary last month.

According to police, a man was walking north with his family on Seventh Street Southwest, between Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue, when he was knocked to the ground by another man. The victim said he did not know the man and told police the suspect produced a weapon and gestured at one of his family members before leaving the scene.

The assault took place around 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a slim build and dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue dress shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in downtown Calgary last month.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in downtown Calgary last month. Calgary Police
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in downtown Calgary last month. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in downtown Calgary last month. Calgary Police

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about it is being asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Calgary establishes Downtown Safety Leadership Table to address public safety
