University volleyball player killed in Kamloops vehicle crash, 4 others injured

A Thompson Rivers University (TRU) volleyball player has died after a tragic multiple vehicle collision in Kamloops, B.C., on Wednesday.

The man in his 20s is one of three Wolfpack team members in the car accident at McGill Road and University Drive. The other two were critically injured, the university confirms.

In a Facebook statement Thursday, Thompson Rivers University vice-president and chancellor Brett Fairbairn called it an “inexplicable tragedy.”

“Our most sincere thoughts are with their families and loved ones, and on behalf of TRU, I offer our deepest condolences,” he wrote.

“We grieve with them, along with others, including their friends, classmates, and professors. This is a loss for the TRU community that will be felt for a long time.”

He said the university has been in touch with their families and is offering support to its students, including counselling.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said a Dodge Ram truck collided with several small trees before hitting a Volkswagen that was stopped at a red light, creating a chain collision with four other vehicles.

The Thompson Rivers University students were in the Volkswagen. No update was available Thursday on the condition of the two others injured.

The RCMP said two occupants in a Jeep were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families involved in this terrible tragedy,” Supt. Jeff Pelley said, acknowledging the three students in their 20s from the community.

“The loss is sure to have far-reaching impacts as we struggle to understand what happened and advancing the active investigation is a priority.”

Anyone with information on the collision or dashcam footage that hasn’t been shared yet with police is asked to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference the file number 2023-42279.