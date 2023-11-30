Menu

Crime

Police investigate daylight shooting in Burnaby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 5:42 pm
A pickup truck with bullet holes is seen behind police tape in Burnaby on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A pickup truck with bullet holes is seen behind police tape in Burnaby on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Global News
RCMP were called to the Brentwood area of Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday for a reported shooting.

In a media release, Burnaby RCMP said the gunfire broke out shortly after noon in the 4300-block of Dawson Street.

A grey pickup truck with multiple bullet holes in the front windshield was behind police tape at the scene.

Incredibly, police said no one was injured in the attack. RCMP are also investigating a torched vehicle found in the 8700-block of Maple Grove Crescent about 20 minutes after the shooting.

“The incident appears to be targeted,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said. “Police will remain the area for quite some time.”

Dawson Street was closed in both directions between Madison and Rosser avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

