Blue SUV may have been involved in fatal pedestrian crash: London, Ont. police

A blue SUV “may have been involved” in a crash earlier this month that killed a pedestrian in the north end of London, Ont., police say.

The London Police Service is appealing to the public for any information or for dashcam or cellphone footage from the area of Adelaide Street North and Glenora Drive from the time around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.

William “Bill” Robinson, 83, was pronounced dead at the scene and while one vehicle involved remained at the scene, investigators said the very next day that they believed a second vehicle was involved.

Now, police are providing more information about that second vehicle, describing it in a release on Thursday as a blue SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.