Pedestrian struck in serious north London, Ont. crash

London, Ont., police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the north end of the city over the weekend.
Police say emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Adelaide Street North and Glenora Drive on Sunday around 5:35 p.m.
The status of the injuries remains unknown.
Adelaide Street was closed between Fanshawe Park Road East and Glenora Drive, but has since reopened.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the traffic management unit.
More to come.
