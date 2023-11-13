Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck in serious north London, Ont. crash

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 9:00 am
A set of police lights View image in full screen
A file photo of police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London, Ont., police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the north end of the city over the weekend.

Police say emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Adelaide Street North and Glenora Drive on Sunday around 5:35 p.m.

The status of the injuries remains unknown.

Adelaide Street was closed between Fanshawe Park Road East and Glenora Drive, but has since reopened.

Trending Now

Police say the investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the traffic management unit.

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices