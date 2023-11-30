N.B. teen develops a passion for sewing ‘Christmas Chickens’

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick high school student has found out he has a passion for sewing and is using that talent with a needle and thread to seamlessly create a side business for himself.

“We first started off with some hand sewing at school and then I moved on over to the machine and I wouldn’t stop,” said Wyatt Hudson, 17, of Mundleville, N.B.

And “sew” it began.

Hudson says he developed a passion for sewing because it conjured up a creative side. Not even his parents were aware of the talent hidden inside of him.

“He came home from school one day and was like, ‘Hey guess what? I am going to sew,'” said his mother Jenn Hudson.

The teen has started selling his creations at the local market, and his rectangular “Christmas Chickens” are his most popular item.

“I absolutely love the idea of making just about anything really,” said Hudson, who said that sewing is not a typical hobby for a teen his age.

His mother said he saved up his money working at the local grocery store to buy his own machine.

“The day it was shipped here was a very, very exciting day,” she said.

He started sewing hair scrunchies, key chains, dog handkerchiefs, handbags and the beanbag chickens, which he said are making people smile.

“A lot of people just like them because they are cute. Some people have been using them as paper weights and some people have been putting them on their tree as Christmas ornaments,” he said.

Hudson said his passion for the stitch likely won’t turn into a full-time career. He is heading off to Alberta in the fall to study paleontology — fitting it seems for the teen one might call an old soul.

“I have always been fascinated by ancient stuff so I would really like to study it as a job.”

Until he can figure out how to get his treasured sewing machine out west, Hudson will continue to sew.

His heart fed by a needle and thread.