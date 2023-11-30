Search continues for missing 21-year-old woman in Nanaimo area

Send this page to someone via email

A search continues in the Nanaimo, B.C., area for a missing woman after a man she was believed to be travelling with has reportedly been found.

Katrina Demore, 21, and Owen Donahue, 32, both of Nanaimo, wandered off from a group during a day excursion on Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the Mt. Benson area.

The couple was with another two people who returned on Tuesday but Demores and Donahue did not.

Nanaimo RCMP said in a release that Donahue and a black Dodge pickup truck have both been located and they will be following up with him to confirm he is safe and to see if he can help find Demore.

Demores’ family has provided a photo of her that is approximately one year old.

Police said she now has purple hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink letters, and black sweatpants.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue crews are currently searching the area of Nanaimo Lakes Road near the Nanaimo Lakes gate access and a search and rescue helicopter will be assisting crews on Thursday.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Demore, they are asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

