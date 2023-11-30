N.S. hoping to graduate more teachers with new accelerated bachelor of education programs

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is bringing in two new accelerated bachelor of education programs that will graduate more teachers — and faster — in an attempt to keep up with the province’s growing population.

The new B.Ed. programs will be at Cape Breton University, and increases the funded seats at the university from 40 to 115. The extra funding is set for the next three years.

The first option is an eight-month online program where students can study and finish their practicum from anywhere in the province. This program will begin in January and students will be “ready to enter the school system for the September 2024 school year,” the province noted.

The second option will begin May 2024 and take place in-person over the course of 12 months. It will replace the university’s current 15-month program.

Both of these programs will include 48 credits of coursework and 12 credits of practicum work — just like the current 15-month program.

“These new programs provide new ways to offer the same high-quality bachelor of education program online and in a shorter amount of time to help get teachers into classrooms faster,” said Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, Becky Druhan, in a Thursday release.

The Department of Advanced Education will “closely monitor the outcomes of the accelerated programs,” the province added.

Aside from Cape Breton University, there are four other post-secondary institutions that offer B.Ed. programs in Nova Scotia: Acadia University, Mount Saint Vincent University, St. Francis Xavier University and Université Sainte-Anne.

The province estimates 480 first-year students are currently enrolled in B.Ed. programs this year. Meanwhile, there are more than 130,000 students in the province’s public schools.

Nova Scotia, much like the rest of the country, is experiencing a shortage of teachers.

Ryan Lutes, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union, told Global News in September that substitute teachers is where the province is seeing the biggest shortage.

Lutes said it’s been a mixture of issues, including the lack of stability the role affords.

In August, Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed that it has added 8,000 additional students over the past five years and enrolment numbers continue to grow.