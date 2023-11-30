Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 1 widening projects in Fraser Valley expected to take until 2029

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Highway 1 widening project will be delayed'
Highway 1 widening project will be delayed
The B.C. Government says the multi-phase project to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley will not be completed as promised before 2026. Janet Brown reports – Aug 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The massive multi-billion project of widening Highway 1 in Fraser Valley is now estimated to take more than five years to finish.

The province initially gave a completion date of 2026 for widening the highway in Abbotsford.

“Accelerated advance work” has begun along the Highway 1 median east of 264 Street, with work delivered by local companies including Kwantlen First Nation. Crews are removing soil, tree clearing and utility relocation.

“The Fraser Valley is growing fast and we are building infrastructure that people need,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “People need to be able to get to work and back home without facing gridlock.”

Click to play video: 'Proposed Highway 1 upgrades in the Fraser Valley'
Proposed Highway 1 upgrades in the Fraser Valley

The nine-kilometre stretch of widening from 264 to Mount Lehman Road is expected to cost $2.3 billion, which is Phase 3A of the Province’s Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, a multi-phase program to improve goods movement and travel along Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley through the Sumas Prairie to Chilliwack.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“People who live in our Fraser Valley communities rely on Highway 1 for more than just commuting. It’s also our connection to schools, sports, shopping and other social activities,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Transit and Infrastructure and MLA for Chilliwack.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024. The 264th Street Interchange, and associated highway widening, is one of the three major construction projects that make up Phase 3A.

The other contracts will be upgrades to the Mt. Lehman Interchange and 3.7 kilometres of highway widening, and the replacement of the Bradner Road overpass with 3.9 kilometres of highway widening. These contracts will go to tender in 2024 with completion of Phase 3A expected in 2029.

Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley sees more than 80,000 drivers daily between Langley and Abbotsford, and through the Sumas Prairie into Chilliwack.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices