Man rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man has been injured and rushed to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said they were investigating after a pedestrian was struck around 10 a.m. in the area of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive.

Paramedics said the man was set to be taken to a trauma centre.

Police said he had serious injuries and was taken via an emergency run. The driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck him remained at the scene.

Road closures were in place after the collision.