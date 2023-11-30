Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 10:48 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been injured and rushed to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said they were investigating after a pedestrian was struck around 10 a.m. in the area of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive.

Paramedics said the man was set to be taken to a trauma centre.

Trending Now

Police said he had serious injuries and was taken via an emergency run. The driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck him remained at the scene.

Road closures were in place after the collision.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices