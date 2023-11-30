Menu

Crime

Ontario man poses as federal agent, romancing women while scamming them out of millions

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 10:56 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
In what could be a plot for a movie, a man posing as a federal agent duped dozens of women into giving him money, according to Waterloo regional police.

Officers from Waterloo police’s organized financial crime team conducted an investigation that discovered that over the past 15 years, the man allegedly pretended to be a Canadian Security Intelligence Service agent while establishing romantic relations with women.

According to police, he would then convince his victims to make fictitious investments and also provide personal financial support.

In all, police say there were dozens of victims, with the accused having scammed them out of over $2 million.

They say a 49-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police say that officers believe there may be more victims out there and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255. If people wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

