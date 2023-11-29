All aboard: Thousands more Stanley Park train tickets to be released as Bright Nights extended

Families who missed out on a chance to ride the Stanley Park Train this holiday season may be in luck.
The Vancouver Park board said Wednesday it will be extending the winter Bright Nights event until Jan. 6, meaning another 17,000 tickets will be released for the popular train attraction.
The train has been out of service for more than a year due to mechanical woes. The city announced earlier this month it would be back in time for the annual Bright Nights event, but with just one locomotive.
Tickets to the event subsequently sold out quickly.
The park board confirmed Wednesday that the locomotive had passed a Technical Safety BC inspection necessary to return to service.
The new batch of tickets is slated to go on sale Thursday morning, with access to the purchasing waiting room opening at 8:30 a.m. and tickets on sale at 9 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.
Access to the the Bright Nights light display event itself remains free with admission by donation, with all funds going to the Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.
