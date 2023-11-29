Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

All aboard: Thousands more Stanley Park train tickets to be released as Bright Nights extended

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 9:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park Bright Nights extended'
Stanley Park Bright Nights extended
WATCH: If you missed out on getting tickets to Vancouver's Bright Nights, you're in luck. The holiday event, including the return of the Christmas train, has been extended into the new year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Families who missed out on a chance to ride the Stanley Park Train this holiday season may be in luck.

The Vancouver Park board said Wednesday it will be extending the winter Bright Nights event until Jan. 6, meaning another 17,000 tickets will be released for the popular train attraction.

Click to play video: 'Popular Stanley Park Bright Lights tickets sell out'
Popular Stanley Park Bright Lights tickets sell out

The train has been out of service for more than a year due to mechanical woes. The city announced earlier this month it would be back in time for the annual Bright Nights event, but with just one locomotive.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets to the event subsequently sold out quickly.

The park board confirmed Wednesday that the locomotive had passed a Technical Safety BC inspection necessary to return to service.

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park Train to get rolling again'
Stanley Park Train to get rolling again
Trending Now

The new batch of tickets is slated to go on sale Thursday morning, with access to the purchasing waiting room opening at 8:30 a.m. and tickets on sale at 9 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Access to the the Bright Nights light display event itself remains free with admission by donation, with all funds going to the Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices