Crime

Montreal police investigating after man found dead inside apartment

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 8:04 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead inside an apartment in the city’s Lachine borough Wednesday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said they found the body inside a building on Duranceau Avenue, near des Érables, after receiving a 911 call at 5:30 p.m.

The man, Drouin said, had injuries to the upper body.

Click to play video: 'Montreal hosting government, community groups, law enforcement in gun violence forum'
Montreal hosting government, community groups, law enforcement in gun violence forum

“He was declared dead at the scene,” she said.

The apartment building has been cordoned off and officers are speaking to residents in the area.

Drouin added that a search for nearby surveillance cameras is also underway.

Investigators have been deployed to the scene to gather evidence and piece together the causes and circumstances that led to the man’s death.

Click to play video: 'Quebec aims to fight youth gun violence in Montreal with $2M'
Quebec aims to fight youth gun violence in Montreal with $2M
