Montreal police investigating after man found dead inside apartment

Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead inside an apartment in the city’s Lachine borough Wednesday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said they found the body inside a building on Duranceau Avenue, near des Érables, after receiving a 911 call at 5:30 p.m.

The man, Drouin said, had injuries to the upper body.

“He was declared dead at the scene,” she said.

The apartment building has been cordoned off and officers are speaking to residents in the area.

Drouin added that a search for nearby surveillance cameras is also underway.

Investigators have been deployed to the scene to gather evidence and piece together the causes and circumstances that led to the man’s death.