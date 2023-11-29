House fire in Winnipeg significantly damages home, displaces residents

Send this page to someone via email

Some Winnipeg residents lost their home in a raging blaze, authorities say, but no injuries have been reported.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it responded to a fire in a home on Townsend Avenue.

It said when crews got there, heavy smoke was billowing out of the home, and firefighters went inside to quell it.

Over an hour later, the fire was declared under control, crews said, and everyone inside had gotten out unscathed. However, the house sustained significant damage.

Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team helped the displaced residents find a short-term place to stay, WFPS said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.