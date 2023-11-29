Menu

Christmas motion brings unity to Quebec legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2023 3:56 pm
Quebec's legislature has unanimously adopted a motion in defence of Christmas. Christopher Skeete, the minister responsible for the fight against racism, introduced the motion which condemns the Canadian Human Rights Commission for describing Christmas as an "obvious example" of systemic religious discrimination linked to Canada's history of colonialism. Skeete responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec's legislature has unanimously adopted a motion in defence of Christmas. Christopher Skeete, the minister responsible for the fight against racism, introduced the motion which condemns the Canadian Human Rights Commission for describing Christmas as an "obvious example" of systemic religious discrimination linked to Canada's history of colonialism. Skeete responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s legislature has unanimously adopted a motion in defence of Christmas.

Christopher Skeete, the province’s anti-racism minister, introduced the motion Wednesday condemning the Canadian Human Rights Commission for describing Christmas as an “obvious example” of systemic religious discrimination linked to Canada’s history of colonialism.

In an October discussion paper, the commission described statutory holidays related to Christianity as examples of religious discrimination because they are the only statutory holidays linked to religious holy days.

It says that, as a result, those who celebrate other religions may need to request special accommodations.

The motion, a copy of which will be sent to the rights commission and to Parliament, denounces attempts to “polarize” events that unite Quebecers and that have been part of the province’s heritage for generations.

Trending Now

All 109 members of the national assembly who were present voted in favour of the motion, which was co-sponsored by Liberal Jennifer Maccarone, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, and two Independents.

