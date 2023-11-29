Christmas motion brings unity to Quebec legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s legislature has unanimously adopted a motion in defence of Christmas.

Christopher Skeete, the province’s anti-racism minister, introduced the motion Wednesday condemning the Canadian Human Rights Commission for describing Christmas as an “obvious example” of systemic religious discrimination linked to Canada’s history of colonialism.

In an October discussion paper, the commission described statutory holidays related to Christianity as examples of religious discrimination because they are the only statutory holidays linked to religious holy days.

It says that, as a result, those who celebrate other religions may need to request special accommodations.

The motion, a copy of which will be sent to the rights commission and to Parliament, denounces attempts to “polarize” events that unite Quebecers and that have been part of the province’s heritage for generations.

All 109 members of the national assembly who were present voted in favour of the motion, which was co-sponsored by Liberal Jennifer Maccarone, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, and two Independents.