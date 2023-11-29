Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Porch pirates out in full swing as holiday shopping arrives: Barrie police warn

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 2:53 pm
This image taken from video shows an Amazon package on the porch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert Bumsted. View image in full screen
This image taken from video shows an Amazon package on the porch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert Bumsted. BM
As Christmas approaches and peoples online holiday purchases start to arrive on the front steps, Barrie police say its an enticing sight for thieves.

Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie police says calls about porch pirates are increasing amid the increase in online deliveries.

He says other local police forces have reported calls about porch pirates as well.

“Obviously, this is a trend that we don’t want to see happening. A number of years ago, we know that there were people literally following around these delivery trucks and as soon as the delivery was made, people were running up and and helping themselves to what was being delivered to their front door,” Leon says.

He is recommending people take steps to stop package thefts like having a secure box delivery drivers can leave packages in and also installing cameras to catch people in the act.

Barrie police recently posted a picture of a suspected porch pirate on Twitter who they say was caught by a homeowner’s security camera taking a package from their front step.

Leon says having pictures of the theft helps police catch the suspects.

“I think people need to realize the fact that if they’re having a delivery made and they can’t be there physically to take it into their possession safely into their home, they need to make arrangements to have a neighbour come by and pick it up for them,” Leon says.

“That way they’re guaranteed that their delivery is going to make it where it is intended to be in their home eventually, hopefully under their Christmas tree.”

