Traffic

Another brief closure planned for Highway 97 in Summerland

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 2:52 pm
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland
Monday's massive slide that completely closed Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Provincial Park continues to block all lanes in both directions today and has some residents of North Beach Road expressing some big concerns over the large rockslide. Travis Lowe has more. – Aug 29, 2023
People travelling Highway 97 through Summerland, B.C., on Thursday should expect to see some delays as another short-term closure is planned for the stretch between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

The highway will be closed for blasting at the rockslide site on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours,” B.C.’s Ministry of Highways said in a statement.

“The highway will be reopened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.”

Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. A contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and safe for the travelling public.

Although drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97, a detour around the slide area on the 201 Forest Service Road will be maintained and remain open until further notice. If using the detour route, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

It was late August when rock came down and closed the stretch of highway that connects the South and Central Okanagan.

The Ministry of Transportation said in a statement sent out at the time that the slide between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, north of Summerland, left around 3,000 cubic metres of material on the highway.

“Rockfalls are a natural event, but the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Rockwork Program uses a variety of techniques to keep rock and debris off highways,” the ministry said at the time.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

