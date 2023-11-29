Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Saskatchewan Spotify ‘Wrapped’ trends feature Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 1:26 pm
Taylor Swift ranked as Saskatoon and Regina's most listened to artist in 2023 according to Spotify Canada. View image in full screen
Taylor Swift ranked as Saskatoon and Regina's most listened to artist in 2023 according to Spotify Canada. GW
Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped campaign trends are live and Saskatchewan listeners are sharing what made up their favourite playlists this year.

Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Drake ranked the top three listened-to artists among Saskatoon and Regina residents, according to Spotify Canada.

Last Night by Morgan Wallen snagged the top spot as both cities’ number one song.

Following ‘Last Night’ in Saskatoon was ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, ‘Something in the Orange’ by Zach Bryan, ‘Fast Car’ by Luke Combs and Morgan Wallens’ ‘You Proof’.

Regina’s top five consisted of the same songs with ‘Fast Car’ and ‘You Proof’ falling in at number two and three, followed by ‘Something in the Orange’ and ‘Flowers’ at number four and five.

Both cities’ top genres were pop and rap, with rock music taking second in Saskatoon and contemporary country in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

Spotify said the year was “defined by the epic return of major female artists, sonic diversity across the charts, and a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

