Saskatchewan Spotify ‘Wrapped’ trends feature Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen

Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped campaign trends are live and Saskatchewan listeners are sharing what made up their favourite playlists this year.

Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Drake ranked the top three listened-to artists among Saskatoon and Regina residents, according to Spotify Canada.

Last Night by Morgan Wallen snagged the top spot as both cities’ number one song.

Following ‘Last Night’ in Saskatoon was ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, ‘Something in the Orange’ by Zach Bryan, ‘Fast Car’ by Luke Combs and Morgan Wallens’ ‘You Proof’.

Regina’s top five consisted of the same songs with ‘Fast Car’ and ‘You Proof’ falling in at number two and three, followed by ‘Something in the Orange’ and ‘Flowers’ at number four and five.

Both cities’ top genres were pop and rap, with rock music taking second in Saskatoon and contemporary country in Regina.

Spotify said the year was “defined by the epic return of major female artists, sonic diversity across the charts, and a global music culture that saw the rise of powerful genres.”