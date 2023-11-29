Menu

Guelph driver crashes car twice on same day: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 29, 2023 12:54 pm
Guelph police cruiser.
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Guelph man managed to crash his car twice on the same day.

The recent winter storm brought significant snowfall to the Guelph area. The Guelph Police Service says it responded to 22 collisions on Tuesday. Three of them resulted in minor injuries.

One of the crashes involved a pickup truck that knocked over a sign on the front lawn of a Vancouver Drive home around 2:30 p.m. An officer spoke with the driver, who was sent on his way without any charges.

Then just before 8 p.m., there was another crash on Meyer Drive that involved the same driver. The vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole.

This time, a 51-year-old was charged with careless driving.

The Guelph Police Service is reminding motorists, now that there is snow on the ground, to drive according to road and weather conditions.

