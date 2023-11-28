Winnipeg Jets stymied by Oettinger in 2-0 loss to Dallas

In a battle for second place in the Central Division Tuesday night, the Dallas Stars came into Winnipeg and beat the Jets for the second time in November 2-0.

Open space was hard to come by during the first period as neither team was able to generate much offence. Dallas had the game’s first power play but could not convert as the game reached the first intermission with a goal.

Chances were few and far between as the second period rolled along. Matt Duchene had a good look on a partial breakaway but he couldn’t beat Connor Hellebuyck before losing an edge and crashing into the Jets’ goalie.

Winnipeg earned its first power play chance just shy of the midway point of the second and 52 seconds into the man-advantage, Radek Faksa was called for hooking, giving the Jets a great opportunity to open the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, it was Dallas who had a golden opportunity shorthanded. After killing off the first minor, Jamie Benn carried the puck into the Winnipeg end before toe-dragging around two defenders before he was turned aside by Hellebuyck.

Before the Faksa penalty expired, Mark Scheifele had a great chance on the doorstep but he couldn’t beat Jake Oettinger.

The deadlock was finally broken at the 12:54 mark when a strong Dallas forecheck resulted in a Joe Pavelski tap-in goal from just outside the crease.

Hellebuyck contended that before Pavelski scored, he caught the goalie in the mask with his stick. Winnipeg challenged for goaltender interference but the goal stood, giving the Stars a power play that the Jets killed off.

Craig Smith nearly doubled the lead with just under five minutes left in the period when he raced into the Winnipeg end and wired a shot off the post, but the puck ricocheted under Hellebuyck and the whistle blew.

Dallas carried the 1-0 lead into the third despite Winnipeg overtaking them on the shot clock 16-14 after the Stars outshot the Jets 8-5 in the first.

The Jets came out of the gates in the third like a house on fire. First, Josh Morrissey had a great chance in the slot that was denied by Oettinger before Vladislav Namestnikov nearly redirected a hard pass home.

Story continues below advertisement

This led to Scheifele being interfered with as he drove to the net, giving the Jets a power play just over three minutes into the period, but once again Dallas got a great look to score when Roope Hintz stole the puck and drove in alone on Hellebuyck. He shot the puck wide, which proved to be costly because moments later, Faksa took a tripping penalty, handing Winnipeg a second 5-on-3 on the night.

A rather static Jets power play could not crack one of the NHL’s best penalty killing units as the Stars again got back to even strength unscathed.

Searching for offence, Rick Bowness decided to put Nikolaj Ehlers on the top line with Scheifele and Kyle Connor. The trio was able to generate a lot of zone time but couldn’t find the equalizer.

With Winnipeg pressing with just over three minutes to go, Neal Pionk was knocked off the puck and fell inside the Dallas blue line, springing the Stars on a 2-on-1.

Mason Marchment carried the puck deep into the Winnipeg zone before sending a perfect saucer pass to a streaking Tyler Seguin, who knocked it past Hellebuyck to make it 2-0 with 3:15 left.

The Jets pulled the goalie but couldn’t get one past Oettinger as the Stars’ goalie stopped all 27 shots he faced for the shutout. Hellebuyck made 19 saves in defeat.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg will wrap up its November schedule Thursday night at home against Edmonton. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 5 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m.