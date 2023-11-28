Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating fatal single-vehicle collision

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 6:55 pm
A freshly-fallen light post is pictured in Calgary's Ogden area on Nov. 28, 2023. Police said late on Nov. 27, a sedan struck a light post in the area in part of a single-vehicle collision that killed a man in his 20s. View image in full screen
A freshly-fallen light post is pictured in Calgary's Ogden area on Nov. 28, 2023. Police said late on Nov. 27, a sedan struck a light post in the area in part of a single-vehicle collision that killed a man in his 20s. Global News
Calgary police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Monday night.

At around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 27, police were called to the area of Ogden Road and Bonnybrook Road Southeast, near the CPKC Alyth Yard, for reports of the collision.

Police said a small sedan being driven by a man in his early 20s was heading northbound on Ogden Road and, as that road curved near the intersection with Bonnybrook Road, continued northward and mounted the curb.

“The vehicle started to rotate clockwise, and the driver-side struck a light pole. The pole was dislodged, and the vehicle crossed over Bonnybrook Road S.E., and continued through a wooden fence, before coming to a rest in a nearby vehicle scrapyard,” police said.

The driver was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

