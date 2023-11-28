10 more face rioting charges from September clash in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Ten more men face charges that include rioting in connection to a violent conflict in Calgary’s northeast on Sept. 2.

Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld previously characterized the clash as a “planned, targeted attack” that Saturday afternoon during two concurrent events being hosted by members of the city’s Eritrean community. Neufeld said those events were communicated to be peaceful in nature.

Emergency crews were called to a shopping area near the corner of McKnight Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard Northeast after a violent clash broke out involving up to 150 people.

On Tuesday, police announced seven people were charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose: Dawit Abadi Bernkhel, 36, Dawit Ghebrenuguse Beraki, 36, Mosazghi Michael Rusom, 20, Efrem Estifanos Gebremedhen, 25, Andom Petros Tesfamariam, 34, Mussie Gebregzabhier Aberah, 33, and Amanuel Tekle Tekue, 40.

Angosom Misgina, 34, Musie Zerezghi Estifanos, 25, and Aman Araya Michael, 28, face the above charges as well as assault with a weapon.

Those ten people are due to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024.

The charges come after police identified 50 persons of interest and posted photos online earlier this month.

CPS thanked members of the community who came forward with information about the incident.

“We have received tremendous support from the community during this investigation, and we continue to ask for assistance identifying remaining people of interest,” Supt. Scott Boyd said in a statement. “If you know anyone who was involved in this incident, or if you were involved yourself, I strongly implore you to come forward to police.”

Police have now charged 21 men for 47 charges in total.

There has been growing anger and opposition among some sections of the Eritrean diaspora over the government of Eritrea and the situation in the northeast African country.