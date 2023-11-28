Menu

Crime

Group at York U calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Indigo defacement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 3:19 pm
A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo bookstore in Toronto.
A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo bookstore in Toronto. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press
A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo bookstore in Toronto.

The exterior of the large Indigo location was splashed with red paint and posters were glued to the doors and the walls earlier this month in what Toronto police investigated as a hate crime amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Heather Reisman, founder and CEO of the books giant, is Jewish and Indigo has long been a target of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement because Reisman and her husband also founded the HESEG Foundation, which offers scholarships to people without family in Israel who nevertheless serve in the Israeli military.

Toronto police last week said they charged 11 people with mischief over $5,000 over the incident at the Indigo store.

Story continues below advertisement

York University associate professor Anna Zalik says York professor Lesley Wood as well as a university researcher and another staff member were suspended by the university after they were among those who were charged.

Zalik is part of the group calling for the reinstatement of the three York employees and says the school should protect staff engaged in any kind of activist work.

York University did not immediately respond to request for comment.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

