Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search warrants executed, numerous arrests made after Toronto Indigo store vandalized

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigo bookstore vandalized with red paint, posters accusing Jewish founder of ‘funding genocide’'
Indigo bookstore vandalized with red paint, posters accusing Jewish founder of ‘funding genocide’
WATCH ABOVE: Indigo bookstore vandalized with red paint, posters accusing Jewish founder of 'funding genocide' – Nov 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Search warrants have been executed and numerous arrests made in an investigation into “hate-motivated mischief” at a Toronto Indigo store earlier this month, police say.

On Nov. 10, an Indigo store in downtown Toronto was vandalized with red paint and had posters plastered on its window, claiming the Jewish founder of the company is “funding genocide.”

Toronto police said a group of suspects had glued posters to the doors and windows of the store, located in the Bay and Bloor streets area, and then poured red paint on the windows and sidewalk.

Police responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m.

On Nov. 14, a 41-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

“Subsequent investigation by the Hate Crime Unit led to the execution of search warrants on residences and vehicles in Toronto,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, 10 additional suspects were arrested and each has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

All of the accused individuals have court appearances scheduled in January.

“The investigation remains ongoing and is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said.

The incident came amid tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

Toronto’s police chief said Thursday there’s been a “staggering” increase in hate crime reports in the city since Oct. 7, when Israel was attacked by Hamas and the conflict between the two intensified.

Chief Myron Demkiw said there have been 38 reports of anti-Semitic hate crimes and 17 anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate crime reports since Oct. 7.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices