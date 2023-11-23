Search warrants executed, numerous arrests made after Toronto Indigo store vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Search warrants have been executed and numerous arrests made in an investigation into “hate-motivated mischief” at a Toronto Indigo store earlier this month, police say.

On Nov. 10, an Indigo store in downtown Toronto was vandalized with red paint and had posters plastered on its window, claiming the Jewish founder of the company is “funding genocide.”

Toronto police said a group of suspects had glued posters to the doors and windows of the store, located in the Bay and Bloor streets area, and then poured red paint on the windows and sidewalk.

Police responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m.

On Nov. 14, a 41-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

“Subsequent investigation by the Hate Crime Unit led to the execution of search warrants on residences and vehicles in Toronto,” police said.

On Wednesday, 10 additional suspects were arrested and each has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

All of the accused individuals have court appearances scheduled in January.

“The investigation remains ongoing and is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said.

The incident came amid tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

Toronto’s police chief said Thursday there’s been a “staggering” increase in hate crime reports in the city since Oct. 7, when Israel was attacked by Hamas and the conflict between the two intensified.

Chief Myron Demkiw said there have been 38 reports of anti-Semitic hate crimes and 17 anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate crime reports since Oct. 7.