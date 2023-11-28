Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for firearms incident in Hedley: Princeton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 3:12 pm
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A wanted man was taken into custody following a firearms incident during the weekend, RCMP say.

According to police, the unnamed man was arrested on Saturday, around 6 p.m., following a report of someone possibly shooting a rifle outside a residence in Hedley.

“The man was identified as having several outstanding warrants for his arrest,” the RCMP said. “He also breached a court order not to be at the particular location.”

Click to play video: 'Overall crime down 5% in Penticton'
Overall crime down 5% in Penticton
Trending Now

The RCMP’s southeast district emergency response team provided assistance, with the man being taken safely into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

“For public safety, given the close proximity, officers decided to close Highway 3,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Police say that the 30-year-old man was held in custody pending a court appearance and that he faces multiple firearm offences.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices