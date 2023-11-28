Man arrested for firearms incident in Hedley: Princeton RCMP

A wanted man was taken into custody following a firearms incident during the weekend, RCMP say.
According to police, the unnamed man was arrested on Saturday, around 6 p.m., following a report of someone possibly shooting a rifle outside a residence in Hedley.
“The man was identified as having several outstanding warrants for his arrest,” the RCMP said. “He also breached a court order not to be at the particular location.”
The RCMP’s southeast district emergency response team provided assistance, with the man being taken safely into custody.
“For public safety, given the close proximity, officers decided to close Highway 3,” said Cpl. James Grandy.
Police say that the 30-year-old man was held in custody pending a court appearance and that he faces multiple firearm offences.
