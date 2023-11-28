Menu

Politics

Québec solidaire loses longtime member after deciding men can’t run in byelections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Québec solidaire elects Émilise Lessard-Therrien to replace Manon Massé as co-spokeswoman'
Québec solidaire elects Émilise Lessard-Therrien to replace Manon Massé as co-spokeswoman
Quebec's second biggest opposition party Québec solidaire has elected its new co-spokesperson. Lessard-Therrien, 31, will join Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, whose renewed mandate was voted in by over 90 per cent of delegates.
A three-time Québec solidaire candidate says he’s leaving the left-wing party after it adopted a resolution to nominate only women and non-binary people as candidates in future byelections.

Olivier Bolduc, who describes himself as a feminist, says the resolution goes too far and won’t achieve its desired goals.

The former candidate says he thinks the policy, which remains in effect for one year, will prevent the party from making gains if people like him feel unwelcome.

Click to play video: 'Four main candidates race to the finish ahead of Monday’s provincial byelection in Montreal'
Four main candidates race to the finish ahead of Monday’s provincial byelection in Montreal
Bolduc lost an October byelection in Quebec City after overcoming opposition from party leadership who had lobbied for a female candidate.

The new resolution was passed with nearly unanimous support from the 600 delegates at a party convention on Saturday.

The second largest opposition party in Quebec’s legislature after the Liberals, Québec solidaire currently has four women and eight men in its caucus.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

