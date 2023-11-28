Dog kills goat while onlookers encourage the attack, Merritt RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Details and an image in this story may be disturbing to some people. Discretion is advised.

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., are trying to identify the owners of a goat that was spotted in an online post recently.

Police said on Nov. 24 someone alerted them to an online post where a suspect posted a video of what police called a pitbull “violently attacking a white goat inside a house, where onlookers stood by encouraging the attack.”

Officers were able to identify the house, police said, which is on Granite Avenue between Douglas Street and Houston Street, and obtain a search warrant under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police said the South East District emergency response team and the BC SPCA helped in the search.

Story continues below advertisement

Sadly, we found the remains of a goat during our search, Staff Sgt. Josh Roda with Merritt RCMP said in a release. We are trying to identify where the goat came from. We would like to determine if the goat was stolen, sold or given away.

The goat had a white body and brown fur on the top of its head and was wearing a collar in the video, police said.

View image in full screen A screenshot from the video posted online that someone then alerted the RCMP to. Merritt RCMP

0:49 Molly the pet pig adopted from the BC SPCA killed and eaten by new owners

Anyone with information about the goat is asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.