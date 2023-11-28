Erlton drug bust follows multiple tips to Calgary police from concerned neighbours

The Calgary Police Service is crediting residents of a southwest neighbourhood for spotting and reporting suspected drug trafficking in their community.
The investigation into a home in the 2600 block of Erlton Street Southwest, spurred by a dozen tips from concerned neighbours, began in the summer and culminated in a Nov. 23 search.
Officers say they seized a number of items including:
- 41 grams of crack cocaine
- 40 grams of cocaine
- 116 grams of methamphetamine
- 72 Perocet pills
- $1,305 in cash
“The community identified the residence and the behaviour that was being conducted there as a blight on the neighbourhood and did something about it,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a statement released Tuesday. “This is a great example of how police and communities can work together to ensure our neighbourhoods remain healthy.”
Nelson Medeiros, 47, was arrested and charged with:
- proceeds of crime
- production for the purpose of trafficking
- three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.
