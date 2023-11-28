Erlton drug bust follows multiple tips to Calgary police from concerned neighbours

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is crediting residents of a southwest neighbourhood for spotting and reporting suspected drug trafficking in their community.

The investigation into a home in the 2600 block of Erlton Street Southwest, spurred by a dozen tips from concerned neighbours, began in the summer and culminated in a Nov. 23 search.

Officers say they seized a number of items including:

41 grams of crack cocaine

40 grams of cocaine

116 grams of methamphetamine

72 Perocet pills

$1,305 in cash

“The community identified the residence and the behaviour that was being conducted there as a blight on the neighbourhood and did something about it,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a statement released Tuesday. “This is a great example of how police and communities can work together to ensure our neighbourhoods remain healthy.”

Nelson Medeiros, 47, was arrested and charged with:

proceeds of crime

production for the purpose of trafficking

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.