Crime

Erlton drug bust follows multiple tips to Calgary police from concerned neighbours

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 1:47 pm
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Police Service is crediting residents of a southwest neighbourhood for spotting and reporting suspected drug trafficking in their community.

The investigation into a home in the 2600 block of Erlton Street Southwest, spurred by a dozen tips from concerned neighbours, began in the summer and culminated in a Nov. 23 search.

Officers say they seized a number of items including:

  • 41 grams of crack cocaine
  • 40 grams of cocaine
  • 116 grams of methamphetamine
  • 72 Perocet pills
  • $1,305 in cash

“The community identified the residence and the behaviour that was being conducted there as a blight on the neighbourhood and did something about it,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a statement released Tuesday. “This is a great example of how police and communities can work together to ensure our neighbourhoods remain healthy.”

Nelson Medeiros, 47, was arrested and charged with:

  • proceeds of crime
  • production for the purpose of trafficking
  • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

