December 2 – MDRN Measure

Holiday shopping for that special person in your life doesn’t have to be a chore… Find them the perfect gift this Saturday on Talk To The Experts with Jared Berry and Ritchie Caluttung, owners of MDRN Measure.

Located in the heart of Edmonton’s Ice District, MDRN Measure is Edmonton’s leading provider of Made-to-Measure clothing! From formal to casual wear, a gift card to MDRN Measure will give your special someone the exact look and fit they’ve been looking for.

Visit MDRNMeasure.com, and tune into Talk To The Experts this Saturday at 12:30 with MDRN Measure.