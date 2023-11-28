December 2 – Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse Garden Market

When you want to bring the wow to winter decorating, it’s best to turn to the experts!
Saturday, Anita McDonald from Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse joins Daryl for 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts. They’ll discuss the beautiful floral arrangements, wreaths, and more to decorate your home, plus Kuhlmann’s incredible selection of holiday gifts for the people on your list.
See what Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse has in store now at Kuhlmann’s.com, and then tune in Saturday for 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.
