Staple of Kelowna’s culinary scene closes its doors after more than 2 decades

Send this page to someone via email

A staple of Kelowna, B.C.’s culinary scene is closing after more than two decades.

RauDZ Regional Table, previously Fresco, announced in a brief statement on Tuesday that the lease for the building is up and it was time to “slow down.”

The restaurant will be closing its doors and ending its award-winning run on the last day of 2023.

“As we close this chapter, we invite our community to join us in celebrating the successes, the memories, and the lifelong relationships that have been cultivated at RauDZ Regional Table,” owners Audrey Surrao and Chef Rod Butters said in a joint statement.

2:29 Chef Rod Butters cookbook wins award

“It has been an incredible journey, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our guests, suppliers, and staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout its tenure, Fresco-turned-RauDZ Regional Table has been a culinary cornerstone, showcasing a commitment to locally sourced ingredients, innovative menus and an unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience.

While it is time to goodbye to RauDZ Regional Table, the legacy of RauDZ Creative Concepts will continue to thrive through Sunny’s Modern Diner and The Okanagan Table.

Sunny’s Modern Diner will continue to serve its modern twist on classic diner fare, and the Okanagan Table will continue as a hub for private events, cooking classes, a kitchen retail shop and exclusive off-site catering.