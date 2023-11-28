Winnipeg cops arrest suspects from Mexico in $1.3M meth, fentanyl bust

Two people from Mexico are in custody after an investigation by the Winnipeg police guns and gangs unit led to the seizure of more than $1.3 million in meth and fentanyl last month.

Police said they raided a James Avenue home Oct. 19 and found nine kilograms of meth, 2.1 kilograms of fentanyl, plus packaging materials, prescription pills, a loaded handgun and ammo, $50,000 in cash, and a further $450,000 in counterfeit currency.

A man and a woman, both 27-year-olds from Mexico, were each charged with possessing meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, possessing counterfeit money, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.