Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest suspects from Mexico in $1.3M meth, fentanyl bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 9:54 am
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people from Mexico are in custody after an investigation by the Winnipeg police guns and gangs unit led to the seizure of more than $1.3 million in meth and fentanyl last month.

Police said they raided a James Avenue home Oct. 19 and found nine kilograms of meth, 2.1 kilograms of fentanyl, plus packaging materials, prescription pills, a loaded handgun and ammo, $50,000 in cash, and a further $450,000 in counterfeit currency.

A man and a woman, both 27-year-olds from Mexico, were each charged with possessing meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, possessing counterfeit money, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths'
Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices