1 dead following late afternoon shooting in Grimsby, Ont.: police

One person is dead following a shooting at a residential neighborhood in Grimsby, Ont. Monday afternoon, according to Niagara Regional Police.
Detectives say a male was discovered with life-threatening injuries by first responders around 5:30 p.m at an area around Concord Place and Windward Drive.
That patient would be transported to an out-of-region hospital before being pronounced deceased at the facility.
Police say there is no risk to public safety and a probe is ongoing.
Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.
