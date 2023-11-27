Menu

Crime

1 dead following late afternoon shooting in Grimsby, Ont.: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 11:07 pm
One person is dead following a shooting at a residential neighborhood in Grimsby, Ont. Monday afternoon, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Detectives say a male was discovered with life-threatening injuries by first responders around 5:30 p.m at an area around Concord Place and Windward Drive.

That patient would be transported to an out-of-region hospital before being pronounced deceased at the facility.

Police say there is no risk to public safety and a probe is ongoing.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

