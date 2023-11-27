The Last of Us production spent more than $140M across Alberta: report

Send this page to someone via email

The production of HBO’s Emmy-nominated series The Last of Us spent approximately $141 million across Alberta, making it the largest series ever filmed in Canada.

According to a release by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) Canada, $71 million was used to support wages and salaries for local cast, crew and production personnel. The remaining $70 million was spent at local businesses such as lumber, construction supplies, hotels and local catering.

MPA Canada said the production crew supported more than 1,000 local Alberta businesses.

Overall, the show generated $182 million for the province’s GDP and generated more than 1,490 jobs across the province.

The show was nominated for 24 Emmys, recognizing the work of Canadian creatives behind the scenes, said MPA.

“Thanks to the success of The Last of Us, the global film industry is now talking about Alberta as a fantastic place to bring their stories to life on the screen, no matter the size of the project. We have great incentives, crew and locations — a combination that is hard to find anywhere else,” said Mark Ham, Alberta Film Commissioner.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Last of Us, the largest series ever filmed in Canada, has left an indelible mark on Alberta’s economic landscape,” said Matt Jones, Alberta’s minister of jobs, economy and trades.

“Supported by Alberta’s Film and Television Tax Credit, this monumental production not only showcased the breathtaking facets of our province but also emphasized why Alberta, with over 180 diverse filming locations, is a world-class destination for large-scale film and television productions.”